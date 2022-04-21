NC recommends five for Kathmandu mayor

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City committee of Nepali congress (NC) has recommended five candidates for the post of Kathmandu mayor.

The committee's meeting on Wednesday and Thursday has recommended Nil Kaji Shakya, Sirjana Singh, current Deputy Mayor Hariprabha Khadgi Shrestha, Susan Baidya and Pragati Man Ranjit for the post of Kathmandu mayor.

The ruling coalition has decided to field candidate for mayor from NC and deputy mayor from CPN (Unified Socialist).

But the NC committee has still recommended Sushila Dhakal and Amita Pradhan Shakya for deputy mayor.