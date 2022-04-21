CPN-UML will ally with Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) in Birgunj Metropolitan City in the upcoming local election.

The two parties holding a press conference in Birgunj on Thursday have revealed that UML will field candidate for mayor and LSP for deputy mayor.

UML has already decided to field Bijay Kumar Sarawagi for mayor in the election scheduled to be held on May 13 but LSP has yet to decide about its candidate.

Sarawagi was elected Birgunj mayor on ticket of the then Federal Socialist Forum in the last local election but he has recently joined UML.

Sarawagi said the two parties will ally even at the ward level and agreement for that will also be reached within a few days.

The ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed to field candidate for mayor from Janata Samajwadi Party and deputy mayor from ruling Nepali Congress (NC).