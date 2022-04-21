CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the current government and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari had problems right from the beginning and he was suspended with consent of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"There was problem between the government and governor somewhere right from the beginning. It has already been revealed that the decision to remove governor was taken after deliberation between the finance minister and the PM," Dahal said addressing media persons at the Dhangadi Airport on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting on April 7 suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and also formed a committee to investigate him.

Adhikari then moved the Supreme Court (SC) demanding revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The Apex Court on Tuesday issued an interim order instructing the government to not implement its decision to suspend Adhikari. He has returned to duty from Wednesday.

The SC has also summoned both the sides for discussion on April 26. It will give final verdict on the case after hearing arguments of both the sides after that.