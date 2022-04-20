Coalition meeting continues after midnight but fails to agree about Janakpur

The ruling coalition failed to finalize sharing of tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities even Tuesday night due to differences over Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City.

Top coalition leaders continued the meeting at Baluwatar wll past Tuesday midnight but failed to reach agrrement on sharing of tickets.

Nepali Congress (NC) will keep three metropolitan cities and give one each to CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

NC will get Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar; Maoist Center Bharatpur; JSP Birgunj; and Unified Socialist Pokhara.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba separately summoned local leaders from Chitwan and Kaski earlier on Tuesday and convinced them to give Bharatpur to Maoist Center and Pokhara to Unified Socialist.

Candidate for deputy mayor will be from a different party than the one getting mayoral candidacy in all the metropolitan cities.

The parties, however, failed to reach agreement about 11 sub-metropolitan cities.

The leaders discussed about giving Dhangadi, Nepalgunj, Tulsipur, Butwal, Kalaiya, Itahari, and Dharan to NC; Jitpur Simara and Ghorahi to Maoist Center, Hetauda to Unified Socialist; and Janakpur to JSP.

But NC has been staking claim for the provincial capital and second largest city in Province 2 Janakpur pointing that it gave the largest city in Province 2, Birgunj, to JSP.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information and Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the coalition will again meet Wednesday to finalize sub-metropolitan cities.