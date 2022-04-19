SC issues interim order to not implement suspension of NRB Governor Adhikari

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the government to not implement its decision to suspend Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal on Tuesday has issued the order to that regard after conducting the first hearing.Adhikari can now return to duty from Wednesday after the interim order.

The SC has also summoned both the sides for discussion on April 26. It will give final verdict on the case after hearing arguments of both the sides after that.

Adhikari moved the Apex Court on Sunday against the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The petition could not be registered on Sunday due to lack of time and was registered only on Monday.

Lawyers including Radheshyam Adhikari, Satish Krishna Kharel, Tika Ram Bhattarai, Harihar Dahal, Shambhu Thapa, Tulasi Bhatta, Sushil Panta and others registered to argue against the suspension.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time.