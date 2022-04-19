Bibeksheel Sajha to field Ujjwal Krishna Shrestha for mayor of Lalitpur

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has decided to field Ujjwal Krishna Shrestha for mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City in the upcoming local election.

Shrestha's candidacy will be announced later Tuesday, according to Bibeksheel Sajha Spokesperson Sharad Raj Pathak. Shrestha had contested and lost the last general election from Lalitpur-3.

The then Sajha Party had fielded Ramesh Maharjan for Lalitpur mayor in the last local election. Maharjan had secured 13,458 votes in the election won by Chiri Babu Maharjan of Nepali Congress who got 24,642 votes. Hari Krishna Byanjankar of CPN-UML had come second with 24,316 votes.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has already decided to field Samikshya Baskota and Kirti Tuladhar for mayor and deputy mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City respectively.