Deuba summons NC leaders from Gandaki to discuss about election in Pokhara

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has summoned leaders including Gandaki and Kaski presidents of the party to discuss about local election.

Deuba has summoned Gandaki President Shukra Raj Sharma, Kaski President Kishore Datta Baral, and leaders including Yagya Bahadur Thapa and others for discussion about local election at Baluwatar Tuesday morning, according to Baral.

Kaski Congress on Monday took a decision refusing to give away the ticket for Pokhara mayor to another party.

Deuba has called the local leaders for discussion ahead of the meeting of ruling coalition to finalize sharing of tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities later on Tuesday.

The coalition partners seem to have agreed for five out of the six metropolitan cities but the parties have yet to agree about Pokhara.NC looks set to keep three metropolitan cities and give one each to CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) while CPN (Unified Socialist) is demanding one.

NC is likely to keep Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar; Maoist Center Bharatpur; and JSP Birgunj but NC and Unified Socialist both are staking claim for Pokhara.