Coalition fails to decide sharing of tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities

The ruling coalition failed to finalize sharing of tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities Monday evening.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information and Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the coalition partners are near agreement and will reach conclusion tomorrow.

The parties are trying to finalize sharing of tickets in six metropolitan and 11 sub-metropolitan cities.

Nepali Congress (NC) looks set to keep three metropolitan cities and give one each to CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) while CPN (Unified Socialist) is demanding one.

NC is likely to keep Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar; Maoist Center Bharatpur; and JSP Birgunj but NC and Unified Socialist both are staking claim for Pokhara.

Kaski Congress earlier on Monday took a decision saying there will be no alliance with Unified Socialist in the district and the grand old party will not give up mayoral candidacy for Pokhara.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal earlier on Monday said that Maoist Center is demanding Bharatpur as it has also won there earlier but the party will be happy with even another metropolitan city like Kathmandu or Biratnagar instead of Bharatpur.