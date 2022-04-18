The ruling coalition is preparing to finalize sharing of tickets for metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities by Tuesday evening.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal stated that the coalition partners have almost agreed about metropolitan cities. "Agreement will be reached about metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities by the evening," Dahal said addressing a press conference at Paris Danda on Monday.

Nepali Congress (NC) will keep three metropolitan cities and give one each to Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist), according to Dahal.

NC is likely to keep Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar; Maoist Center Bharatpur; Unified Socialist Pokhara; and JSP Birgunj.

Dahal stated that Maoist Center is demanding Bharatpur as it has also won there earlier but the party will be happy with even another metropolitan city like Kathmandu or Biratnagar instead of Bharatpur.

The coalition partners are also preparing to share 11 sub- metropolitan cities. The top coalition leaders met at Baluwatar earlier on Monday and are expected to sit for another meeting later on the day after a gap in the afternoon.

Nominations will have to be filed on April 24 and 25 for the local election scheduled to be held on May 13.