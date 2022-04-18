Friends across country not in favor of electoral alliance: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that the party's cadres are not in favor of electoral alliance.

Addressing a party program in his constituency on Monday Thapa claimed that his conversation with leaders and cadres of around 50 districts in recent times shows that they are not in favor of alliance during the local election and there is lack of coherence between the party's central and lower levels regarding electoral alliance.

"Even the voters who would vote for NC also do not seem seen to be in favor of alliance. The psychology of voters is we should contest alone and they are prepared to lose if they don't win," Thapa added. "It is not normal to ally before the election. Coalition would be normal if there is lack of numbers to form the government after the election."

The ruling coalition is in serious discussion about electoral alliance. Thapa oined that the center should not force the decision of alliance on the lower levels. He claimed that even cadres of CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties at the lower levels also do not want electoral alliance.