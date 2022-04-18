UML to move central office to Chyasal, monthly rent Rs 300,000

CPN-UML has signed a lease agreement with Tulsi Lal Amatya Foundation in Chyasal to keep the party's headquarters there.

UML will pay a monthly rent of Rs 300,000 to keep its central office there from April 22. The main opposition party is preparing to organize the program to mark the anniversary of the party's establishment there.

Deputy Chief of Publicity Department of UML Bishnu Rijal told Setopati that shifting office materials to Chyasal has reached the final stage.

UML is shifting the party office due to lack of adequate space in the current office at Thapathali. The party has currently rented a three-story house of one Sanjay Agrawal at Thapathali Height. There are 13 rooms in the house that earlier was used by UN Women as its office.

The Tulsi Lal Amatya Foundation will construct a new building in the open space near the leased building to keep the foundation's office.

UML is leasing the building for five years and the foundation will own any additional structure built by the party during the period.

The foundation is being run by UML leaders even though it is an autonomous institution. UML leader and former minister Gopal Shakya is the foundation's chair.