Dahal discusses local election with Yadav, Bhattarai

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has held discussion with Central Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Upendra Yadav and the party's Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai on Sunday.

The three leaders focused on the upcoming local election during their meeting at the Maoist parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar, according to a Maoist source. They held discussion for around an hour.

Both the parties are in the ruling coalition led by Nepali Congress (NC). The coalition has already decided to ally in the local election and agreed to decide candidates for six metropolitan cities and 11 six sub-metropolitan cities at the central level.

They, however, look unlikely to ally in all the local bodies. The candidates will have to file nomination on April 24 for the election to be held on May 13