NRB Governor Adhikari moves SC against suspension

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against his suspension by the government.

Adhikari has moved the Apex Court on Sunday agains the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He has demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The petition, however, could not be registered Sunday due to lack of time. "The registration process will be completed tomorrow. Hearing will possibly be scheduled for Tuesday after it is registered tomorrow," SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time.

(This report has been updated to include that the petition could not be registered Sunday)