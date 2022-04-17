Coalition to decide about candidates in metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities by Monday

The ruling coalition will decide about candidates in metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities by Monday.

The meeting of coalition held at Baluwatar Sunday has taken decision to that regard, according to CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's secretariat. "The coalition has also decided to accept the report by a task force formed for election preparations and state of the coalition tomorrow."

The ruling coalition has decided to forge alliance in the upcoming local election and candidates for six metropolitan cities and 11 six sub-metropolitan cities will be decided at the central level.

But the five parties have yet to decide about sharing of the tickets. The candidates will have to file nomination on April 24 for the election to be held on May 13.