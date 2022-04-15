Unified Socialist demanding more seats forgetting its status

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that CPN (Unified Socialist) is demanding more seats in the coalition than the party's status commands in the upcoming local election.

He briefed the meeting of former standing committee members held at Khumaltar on Friday that there may not be alliance among the ruling coalition in all the local bodies.

He added that the center will decide about alliance in metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities. "There may be alliance within the ruling coalition at some places. It may also happen with other parties. There will also be places where we will contest on our own," a leader quoted Dahal as saying. "There may also be alliance with Madhav Nepal's party. But his party is demanding more forgetting its status. It is, therefore, difficult now."

He stated that the party also needs to hold discussion about whether to field leaders joining the party quitting other parties as candidates in the local election. "We have already ushered in those who needed to be ushered in. Now we have to think whether to bring more in because they may demand spoils immediately after joining the party. We also have to pay attention to the fact that friends in the party may be displeased if the newcomers are given space."