UML recommends 5 candidates for Kathmandu mayor

Five persons have been recommended as mayoral candidate of CPN-UML from Kathmandu Metropolitan City in the upcoming local election.

The metropolitan committee of the main opposition party has recommended current Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, former mayor Keshav Sthapit, Rambir Manandhar, Nirmal Deula and Indira Panta as the candidates.

Shakya has showed interest to be repeated while Sthapit, who is currently provincial assembly member of Bagmati, says he has been reaching to the locals in every ward to discuss the problems they face and the works the party needs to do.

Former federal minister Manandhar, Kathmandau metropolitan chair of the party Deula and Kathmandu district committee member Panta are also in the race for the mayoral ticket.

The metropolitan committee has sent the list to the district committee that will forward it to the provincial committee along with its opinion. The provincial committee will send the list to the center that will take a decision on the candidate.

The party, however, has yet to recommend candidates for deputy mayor of Kathmandu while candidates for ward chairs in 16 wards have already been recommended, according to Deula.

The candidates will have to file nomination on April 24 for the election to be held on May 13.