Rawal questions: Is sun symbol for sale?

CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal has questioned the main opposition party's decision to ally with RPP-Nepal led by Kamal Thapa and Nepal Parivar Dal, and allow their candidates to contest the upcoming local election with sun as election symbol.

UML had signed separate deals with the two parties on Wednesday for electoral alliance. Rawal has questioned the deals that say the candidates of RPP-Nepal and Parivar Dal with different ideologies to that of UML will contest the election with sun as election symbol but remain affiliated to their respective parties once they emerge victorious.

|"Is election symbol a commercial sign that is for sale? Can one act like a big contractor subcontracting a contract to a small contractor?" Rawal has tweeted on Thursday.

The Election ACT states that once an election symbol is granted, the election symbol cannot be changed if such candidate quits the party or enter another party, and if such member is elected nd the party concerned complains with the Election Commission with evidence, membership of the person will be revoked.