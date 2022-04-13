Thapa's RPP-Nepal to contest local election with UML's symbol sun

The main opposition CPN-UML has decided to ally with RPP-Nepal led by Kamal Thapa in the upcoming local election.

Thapa shared the five-point deal between the two parties on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Candidates of Thapa's party will also contest with sun as election symbol as per the deal.

UML has decided to ally with Thapa's party to counter the five-party ruling coalition that has decided to ally even during the local election scheduled for May 13.

Thapa, who lost the election for RPP chair to Rajendra Lingden in the recent general convention, had quit RPP on February 8.

Thapa had accused former king Gyanendra of getting him defeated to Lingden in the general convention after his unexpected loss. He even issued a statement immediately after his loss and accused Gyanendra of trying to finish him politically to turn the party into a band of lackeys and warned that Gyanendra may continue such intervention even in other parties if the monarchy were revived.