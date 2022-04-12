Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has urged the center to not pick candidates for local bodies apart from metropolitan cities.

Addressing a program in Kathmandu on Tuesday Koirala said picking candidates from the center will harm not just NC but even other coalition partners that have decided to forge electoral alliance. "Center should pick candidates for metropolitan cities. Provinces should pick candidates for other local bodies, and the electoral constituency should pick candidates for wards. Let's not pick from the center."

He said that representatives of coalition parties should coordinate at the level of local bodies, districts and provinces to pick candidates as the parties have agreed to ally.

He also slammed the government for suspension of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari when the economy has gone downhill.

Adhikari, who was appointed by the then Oli government on April 6, 2020, was suspended by the Cabinet on Thursday apparently over the differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma. "It is irresponsible to suspend the governor when the economy is on a downhill saying he did not coordinate well with the finance minister and did not listen to the minister."

He also asked the government to answer why such a large quantity of betelnuts, black peppers and dates is being imported spending scarce foreign currency.