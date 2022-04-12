Maoist Center issues 6-point circular to pick candidates

CPN (Maoist Center) has sent a circular to the party's provincial committees to recommend candidates for the upcoming local election by next Sunday.

Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal has sent the six-point circular to the provincial incharges and chairs about the process for alliance within the ruling coalition and picking candidates.

Dahal has instructed to prioritize alliance within the coalition as far as possible, and take permission from the center if there is no possibility for alliance and the situation demands healthy competition among the coalition partners.

The party has instructed to pick a female candidate for chief in at least one local body in each district, and a female candidate for ward chair in at least a ward in every local body.

The committees have also been instructed to send the name of unanimous candidate for mayor and deputy mayor of metropolitan cities and sub metropolitan cities if there is consensus, and up to three candidates for each position ranking them in preference if there is no unanimous candidate. The center will take a call on that.

The provincial committee can finalize candidates for municipalities in rural municipalities based on recommendation of the district coordination committee after recommendation by the committees at the respective local bodies. The center will endorse the candidates though.

The committee in the local body concerned will take decision on candidates for ward chairs and members on the basis of recommendation by the respective ward committees, while the provincial committee will have to endorse the candidates.