Election Commission seeks explanation from Shashank Koirala about overspending in election

The Election Commission has written to Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shashank Koirala seeking explanation about his statement on very high expenses he had incurred while contesting the last two general elections.

Addressing a program on Saturday Koirala claimed that he spent Rs 80,000 in the first general election he contested, Rs 30 million in the second and Rs 60 million in the third and last one. Video of his statement was widely shared on the social media even though he said he was giving the expense details while thrice contesting from Nawalparasi-1 off the record.

Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel addressing the regular press conference on Monday said that Koirala's statement has seriously drawn the Election Commission's attention and added that it has written to Koirala seeking explanation within seven days.

Paudel pointed that the Election Commission had set a limit of Rs 2.50 million for the last general election and Koirala in his submission to the Election Commission had claimed that he spent Rs 2.175 million.