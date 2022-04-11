Bibeksheel Sajha to field Samikshya Baskota and Kirti Tuladhar for Kathmandu mayor and deputy mayor

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has decided to field Samikshya Baskota and Kirti Tuladhar for mayor and deputy mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City respectively in the upcoming local election.

The meeting of central working committee on Monday has decided to field former Bagmati coordinator and current working committee member Baskota for the post of mayor and central member Tuladhar for deputy mayor, according to Bibeksheel Sajha Spokesperson Sharad Raj Pathak.

Baskota, 38, has done master's in law from America and had lost the last provincial assembly election from Kathmandu-1(A).

Tuladhar, 62, is former national chair of Nepal Jaycees and has done master's in education.