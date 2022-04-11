Top coalition leaders appeal for electoral alliance across country

The five-party ruling coalition has urged leaders and cadres across the country to forge alliance depending on place and local situation during the upcoming local election.

The meeting of coalition partners chaired by Prime Minister (PM) and Nepali Congerss (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday has urged leaders and cadres of the five parties across the country to move forward forging alliance with spirit of mutual cooperation and support.

NC leader and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the coalition also discussed about forming a structure for electoral alliance and the coalition meeting Tuesday afternoon will conclude the issue.

"The meeting has discussed in detail about how to make the local election a success and make the candidates supported by the five-party alliance victorius," Karki said.

PM Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Ashok Rai and Vice-Chairman of Rashtriya Janamorcha Durga Paudel have signed on the joint appeal of the coalition.