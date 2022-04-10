UML to hold presser on state of economy

The main opposition CPN-UML will hold press conference about the current state of economy Sunday in presence of three former finance ministers.

The party will put forward its position on the economy during the press conference to be held at a hotel in the Kathmandu Valley in the afternoon, according to Deputy Chief of Publicity Department Bishnu Rijal.

The three former finance ministers include Bishnu Paudel, Surendra Pandey and Yuba Raj Khatiwada.

Addressing a program on Saturday UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli stated that the country's economy is deteriorating.

The party is holding the press conference just days after the government suspended Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari who was appointed by the then Oli government on April 6, 2020.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to suspend Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma. UML has claimed that Adhikari was trying his best to bring the troubled economy into track.