NRB Governor Adhikari suspended

The government has suspended Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to suspend Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, according to a source. He will reportedly be investigated. The government kept the decision secret even though it was taken around 24 hours earlier.

"I have heard rumors of suspension. I was with Minister Sharma until Friday afternoon. I don't know as I have yet to receive the letter," Adhikari told Setopati.

Minister Sharma had fumed against Adhikari in a program Friday morning.

The then KP Sharma Oli had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time.