Maoist Chair's brother Narayan Dahal nominated National Assembly member

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has nominated Narayan Prasad Dahal of Chitwan National Assembly (NA) member on recommendation of the government on Friday.

He has been nominated NA member as per Article 86(2B) of the Constitution, according to a Sheetal Niwas source.

Dahal, who is younger brother in relation to CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has been nominated on Maoist quota.

He was elected to the First Cosntituent Assembly from Chitwan 3 on a Maoist ticket but was defeated in the Second Constituent Assembly election from the same constituency.

His son Samir Dahal was personal secretary to Chairman Dahal for around three years at the start of the last decade.