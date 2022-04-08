Coalition to issue joint statement to create environment for local election

The ruling coalition will issue a joint statement to create an environment for the local election.

The meeting of top coalition leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, and NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka among others at Baluwatar Friday morning has taken a decison to that regard.

The coalition, however, has yet to decide whether to issue the statement in the name of the top coalition leaders or through the committee formed under NC leader Ram Chandra Paudel for electoral preparations and monitoring.

A coalition leader told Setopati that the statement will be issued to create an environment in favor of electoral alliance within the coalition. The coalition had also issued such statement at the time of recent National Assembly election.

The coalition has already decided to forge alliance among the five coalition parties for the local election scheduled for May 13. The Paudel-led committee is set to meet on Sunday to prepare framework for electoral alliance.