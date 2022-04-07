Government recommends envoys to 20 countries

The government has recommended ambassadors to 20 various countries.
A Cabinet meeting Thursday evening took a decision to fill the positions that were vacant for a long time.
The recommended names include eight from the foreign service and 12 from the coalition partners in the current government.
Bishnu Pukar Shrestha has been recommended as envoy to China on quota of CPN (Maoist Center).
The government recommended the envoys on Thursday itself as code of conduct for the upcoming local election will come into effect from Friday prohibiting such appointments.
The recommended persons will be appointed envoys after being endorsed by parliamentary hearing.
List of recommendees
Bishnu Pukar Shrestha: China
Dan Bahadur Tamang: South Africa
Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal: Spain
Basu Dev Mishra: Sri Lanka
Milan Tuladhar: Russia
Dilli Raj Paudel: Malaysia
Shanta Rijal:Israel
Navaraj Subedi: Saudi Arabia
Ghanashyam Bhandari: Bangladesh
Durga Bahadur Subedi: Japan
Jyoti Pyakurel: South Korea
Kailash Pokharel: Australia
Ram Swartha Raya Yadav: Denmark
Naresh Bikram Dhakal: Qatar
Nirmal Raj Kafle: Brazil
Sushil Kumar Lamsal: Egypt
Harish Chandra Ghimire: Bahrain
Tirtha Raj Wagle: Myanmar
Dornath Aryal: Oman
Bharat Kumar Regmi: Austria.