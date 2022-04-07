Government recommends envoys to 20 countries

The government has recommended ambassadors to 20 various countries.

A Cabinet meeting Thursday evening took a decision to fill the positions that were vacant for a long time.

The recommended names include eight from the foreign service and 12 from the coalition partners in the current government.

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha has been recommended as envoy to China on quota of CPN (Maoist Center).

The government recommended the envoys on Thursday itself as code of conduct for the upcoming local election will come into effect from Friday prohibiting such appointments.

The recommended persons will be appointed envoys after being endorsed by parliamentary hearing.

List of recommendees

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha: China

Dan Bahadur Tamang: South Africa

Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal: Spain

Basu Dev Mishra: Sri Lanka

Milan Tuladhar: Russia

Dilli Raj Paudel: Malaysia

Shanta Rijal:Israel

Navaraj Subedi: Saudi Arabia

Ghanashyam Bhandari: Bangladesh

Durga Bahadur Subedi: Japan

Jyoti Pyakurel: South Korea

Kailash Pokharel: Australia

Ram Swartha Raya Yadav: Denmark

Naresh Bikram Dhakal: Qatar

Nirmal Raj Kafle: Brazil

Sushil Kumar Lamsal: Egypt

Harish Chandra Ghimire: Bahrain

Tirtha Raj Wagle: Myanmar

Dornath Aryal: Oman

Bharat Kumar Regmi: Austria.