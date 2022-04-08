LSP instructs to recommend candidates for local election by Monday

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has instructed the party committees at the ward and local body levels to recommend candidates for the upcoming local election by Monday.

LSP held meetings in the districts on Thursday in presence of central observers on Thursday. The meetings have instructed to recommend candidates for the local election to be held on May 13 by Monday, according to LSP leader Keshav Jha.

The party is prearing to field candidates across the country, according to Jha. He said the party is not in favor of forging alliance with any party for the local election but the local committees will be allowed to ally on the basis of local needs in a way that the party wins the election.

The party has also instructed to not recommend those who failed to perform after winning in the last local election, and urged to recommend only those not mired in corruption.

The then Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) had won chiefs of 25 local bodies and deputy chiefs in 31 in the last local election. The then RJP later unified with Federal Socialist Forum Nepal to form Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

But the faction of Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato left the JSP to form LSP along with leaders and cadres mostly coming from erstwhile RJP.