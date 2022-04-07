PM Deuba recommends senior advocate Govinda Bandi as law minister

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has recommended to make senior advocate Govinda Bandi the law minister.

The letter recommending to make Bandi the law minister has already reached the President's Office, according to a source there. "Preparations are on to hold sewaring-in ceremony today itself," the source added.

Bandi himself confirmed with Setopati that he will become law minister. "I am becoming minister on behalf of the ruling coalition on recommendation on PM Deuba. I will be sworn in today itself," he stated.

Bandi, who is close to CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, had played an important role in preparing the 12-point interpretative declaration while ratifying the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

He was also instrumental in providing legal consultaion before the current government was formed.

PM Deuba is using the constitutional provision allowing a non-lawmaker to become minister for six months while appointing Bandi.

A Unified Socialist leader claimed with Setopati that Bandi is becoming minister on behalf of the whole coalition and not just the party.

Law Minister Dilendra Badu will have to be transferred if Banda takes over the Law Ministry. Badu told Setopati that he has not been informed about the issue until now.