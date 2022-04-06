Parties will not be allowed to campaign during the night for the upcoming local election.

The code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and the commitment letter the parties signed on Tuesday has fixed a routine limiting the parties to campaigning only from eight in the morning till seven in the evening.

The 60-point instruction issued by the Election Commission to the parties mentions about time for campaigning in the 13th point.

The Election Commission has also ruled that the vehicles used by the candidates on election day cannot be used to carry voters.