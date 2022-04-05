We can build railway only with grant or soft loan: PM Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has ruled out building railway networks with external borrowings.

Inaugurating the dry port at Chobhar on Tuesday Deuba said railway networks can be built only with foreign grant and soft loans. He reasoned that Nepal will face further problems if railway networks are built with Nepali investment or debt at a time when trade deficit has been escalating.

"There are talks here, train is necessary. But it can cost too much. We can build railway only if there is grant by any donor country or a loan at a low rate. It will also be profitable," he stated.

He added that Nepal cannot afford to indulge in things like building railway now as trade deficit has rocketed. "We should not invite additional problems by building railway. Trade deficit has risen."