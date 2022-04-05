UML refuses to sign to commit toward election code of conduct

The main opposition CPN-UML has refused to sign on the commitment letter for election code of conduct.

The Election Commission summoned political parties on Tuesday for commitment toward the code of conduct ahead of the upcoming election. Small parties resorted to chanting slogans pointing that the Election Commission has aked to sign on commitment papers without even informing about the election code of conduct.

UML has said there was no environment to sign on the commitment letter on Tuesday due to the noise owing to protest by the smaller parties. "We are committeed toward the election code of conduct. But environment was not created to sign today due to the noise between smaller parties and the Election Commission," deputy chief of the election department of UML Niraj Acharya said.

The party has refused to sign saying proper discussion and debate could not be held amidst the chaos.

The Election Commission had published the election code of conduct on the Nepal Gazzette on March 17.

The Election Commission went ahead and got the parties to commit toward the election code of conduct Tuesday despite protest by the smaller parties. Representatives of a few parties participating in the meeting signed on the commitment letter and returned.