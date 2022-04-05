Nepali Congress (NC) has issued circular to the party bodies at the lower level to not immediately announce name of the party candidates for the upcoming local election.

The circular has been issued as the party has decided to forge electoral alliance within the ruling coalition even in the local election.

The party statute authorizes four levels of committees to allocate election tickets. The party will announce candidates for metropolitan cities from the center while the lower committees can decide about candidacy in other local bodies.

Its ward committees have already recommended names for candidates as ward chairs and open ward members to the committee at the local body.

The grand old party has issued circular to not announce the name of candidates even if they have been chosen as unanimous party candidates at the respective levels, according to Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel.

"The candidates should be announced only after the central office fixes the date for announcement. The names of candidates should be finalized and kept in the cabinets. It need not be announced now."

The party has already prepared a schedule for recommendation of candidates from seven levels with the names set to arrive at the center on the Nepali New Year Day on April 14.

The party has asked to keep announcement of the candidates on hold for some time as the ruling coalition has decided to forge electoral alliance. The NC central committee meeting on March 29 had decided that electoral alliance can be forged on the basis of local needs.

The ruling coalition on Tuesday has also formed a committee under NC leader Ram Chandra Paudel for election preparations and monitoring.