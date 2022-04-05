The ruling coalition has decided to hold broad interaction with economists, political parties and stakeholders concerned about the current state of the economy.

The country's economy is currently moving toward a crisis due to rising fuel price following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and facing balance of payments problems exacerbated by shrinking remittance infow and rising price of imported commodities.

The coalition has decided to hold an interaction with economists, planners, political parties and stakeholders concerned on the state of the economy and take solid step on the basis of the recommendations received, according to a leader present in the meeting.

It has also decided to form a committee under Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel for electoral alliance and monitoring.

The meeting of the coalition at Baluwatar featuring Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai and others have formed the committee that will include two representatives each from the five parties in the coalition.

The meeting also reviewed the recent India visit of PM Deuba and concluded that the visit was successful overall, according to the leader present in the meeting.