Don't even dream about electoral alliance with UML: Paudel tells Maoist Center

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel has told CPN (Maoist Center) to not even dream about electoral alliance with UML in the upcoming local election.

"We will win local election on our own. The victory graph will not fall below 60 percent," he claimed in an interview with News Agency Nepal on Sunday. "I want to say especially to Maoist Center, UML will not ally with anyone. Don't dream of gaining a little space by allying with UML."

Maoist leader Barsha Man PUN had recently stated that the party can think about alliance with UML if UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli offers self-criticism for his past mistakes. Paudel called the Maoist leader's demand for self-criticism by Oli laughable.

He also stressed that UML is not a piece of card to fulfill someone's aspirations and claimed that no UML leader is in any kind of formal or informal dialogue with Maoist leaders pointing that there is no need for dialogue.