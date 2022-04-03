PM Deuba returns after India visit

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has returned back after completing his three-day formal visit of India. He landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on a regular Nepal Airlines Corporation flight a little while ago.

This was his first India visit after becoming PM for the fifth time last year.

He held a one-on-one meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and a dialogue between the delegations headed by the respective PMs on Saturday. He urged Modi to resolve the border dispute between the two countries through a bilateral mechanism during his meeting.

The two PMs also jointly inaugurated Janakpur-Jayanagar railway network, Solu Corridor Transmission Line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal on Saturday.

Deuba visited the holy city of Varanasi on Saturday and offered pooja at different temples there. He also laid foundation stone on an old-age home built by the Nepal government.

Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Sharma claimed that PM Deuba's visit has been highly successful in strengthening the relationship and building confidence between the two countries.