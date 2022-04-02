Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday jointly inaugurated Janakpur-Jayanagar railway, Solu Corridor Transmission Line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

The two sides also signed four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy while vowing to further broad-base cooperation in a range of areas after holding one-on-one meeting and a dialogue bwtween the delegations headed by the respective PMs earlier on the day.

Modi reiterated the unique and friendly ties between India and Nepal while addressing the joint press conference with Deuba and stressed on the need to develop Pancheshwar Project calling the project a game changer in the development of the region.

"We have stressed on the process to expedite Pancheshwar Project. This project will become a game changer in development of this region," Modi stated.

He also allayed longstanding Nepali fears that India may refuse to procure surplus electricity generated in Nepal assuring that proposals for import of Nepali electricity will be accepted.

"It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting her surplus electricity to India. Other proposals to import electricity are also going to be accepted," Modi stated.

Deuba said that Nepal's relations with India is highly important and also extended invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.