PM Deuba leaves for India

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has left for India for a three-day official visit on Friday.

Speaker Agni Sapkota, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and others went to the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to see him off.

PM Deuba is set to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Deuba was earlier scheduled to visit India on January 9 but the visit was canceled after the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit he was set to attend was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat government on January 6 decided to postpone the summit that was to be inaugurated by Indian PM Narendra Modi on January 10 after the daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections on Thursday.

Deuba was set to meet Modi on the sidelines of the summit.