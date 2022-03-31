Ruling coalition to form three-tiered mechanism for local election

The ruling coalition has decided to form a three-tiered mechanism for electoral alliance in the upcoming local election.

A meeting of the top coalition leaders held at Baluwatar Thursday morning has decided to form such structures including leaders of the coalition partners at the provinces, districts and local bodies, according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

The structures will prepare reports about the state of the coalition at the respective places and submit them to the center by April 5. The coalition wants to decide about the allocation of tickets to the parties only after looking at their respective state.

The top leaders are preparing to decide about candidates for metropolitan cities from the center itself.