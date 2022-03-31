Deuba working to induct LSP in govt

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has started homework to induct Loktantrik Samajawadi Party (LSP) in his government.

PM Deuba held discussion with LSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur and other senior LSP leaders at Baluwatar Wednesday evening. "LSP seems positive about joining the government if a few demands are met," a source close to Deuba confided with Setopati.

LSP leader Keshav Jha said the party, that had voted in support of the Deuba government during the floor test, can join the government if its demands are met. "PM and party leaders have held discussion. Our colleagues also opine that we should join the government. But PM also may have to talk about this in the ruling coalition," Jha stated.

LSP has been reiterating its demands including withdrawal of 'false' cases against its cadres, passing of the citizenship bill, and amendment of the Constitution among others.

The defense and industry ministries currently remain vacant after the then defense minister Minendra Rijal resigned after his loss in the Nepali Congress (NC) general convention and Gajendra Hamal resigned following allegations that Deuba appointed him industry minister on quota of the now-suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.