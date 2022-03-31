They want left unity: Gurung says after returning from China

Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Center) Dev Gurung has revealed that China wants left unity in Nepal.

"Left unity is its obvious interest. It is not new for a communist party to expect and advise so," Gurung, who had gone to China on March 25 on invitation of China Foundation for Peace and Development, told Setopati on Thursday. "They have advised that unity of communists will be good for stability, permanency and development in Nepal."

Gurung, who returned to Nepal on Tuesday, had informal chats with Chinese leaders on the sidelines even though he had no formal meetings with them.

He added that the Chinese officials claimed that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact is part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) of America, and expressed doubt that the 12-point interpretative declaration endorsed by the House while ratifying the MCC Compact would dispel the suspicions pointing that America has refused to accept numerous international agreements.

"Ratification of MCC is a bilateral issue but their understanding seems to be that MCC is part of the IPS. They feel that the IPS Campaign will start after ratififcation of MCC."