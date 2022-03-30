JSP Chair Yadav under pressure from party leaders to change federal ministers

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders have demanded replacement of the party's ministers in the current government.

Leaders are putting pressure on JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav to send new ministers pointing that there were talks about changes after six months while sending the ministers in the Sher Bahadur Deuba Cabinet.

"Chairman Yadav had said that new ministers would be sent in six months even in the parliamentary party and executive committee meetings. It has been more than six months of formation of the Deuba government. We have told chairman to change ministers now," executive committee member and National Assembly lawmaker Mrigendra Kumar Singh told Setopati.

He added that Yadav has been saying that the changes will happen only after the local election.

Yadav faces challenge to manage the multiple aspirants inside th party who want to become ministers.

The party currently has Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Renu Kumari Yadav, Forest Minister Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, and Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav in the Deuba Cabinet.