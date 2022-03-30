Dean Thompson to replace Randy Berry as US envoy to Nepal

Dean Thompson will replace Randy Berry as the US ambassador to Nepal.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate the State Department’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affair Thompson as the new ambassador to Nepal, according to a White House statement.

Thompson was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’affaires, a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, according to the US State Department.

He has also served as the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata, India, Director of the State Department’s Executive Secretariat Staff, Deputy Director of the State Department Operations Center, Director of the Operations Center Crisis Management Staff, and Deputy Director for Information Resources Management for the Executive Secretariat.

Thompson will have to be confirmed by the US State before being appointed.

The US Embassy in Nepal could not reveal where the current Ambassador Berry will be posted next.