NC should stop formation of left alliance: General Secretary Sharma

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has said that the party should either create an environment for all the parties to contest the election on their own or stop formation of a left alliance to make the grand old party strong.

Speaking during the central committee meeting on Monday Sharma said that NC should ally with other parties on the basis of needs. "We should either create an environment for all the parties to contest the election on their own or stop formation of a left alliance as in 2017 to complete the objective of making NC first," Sharma stated.

He pointed that CPN-UML won chiefs in just 27 more local bodies than NC in the last local election and added that the Khanal-Nepal faction of the then UML has already formed a new party to significantly weaken the main opposition party.

He opined that NC should not forge electoral alliance feeling any party is stronger and should strengthen the cooperation for protecting the Cosntitution, stability, good governance and prosperity.

He stated that the party should delegate the authority for alliance to the local committees and pointed that the parliamentary board can do that in accordance to the Constitution.