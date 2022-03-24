Only some in NC have ruled out electoral alliance, party has not: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that Nepali Congress (NC) has never ruled out alliance for the upcoming local election.

“NC has not said they will not ally with us. Only some persons there have said so,” Dahal said speaking with journalists at Chitwan on Thursday.

Dahal’s daughter Renu Dahal had won the election for mayor of Bharatpur metropolitan city with support of NC in the last local election. Maoist Center wants to repeat her as mayor even this time.

NC leaders, however, have been assuring their cadres that they will not have to vote for another party in the upcoming local election.

The ruling coalition discussed about alliance mainly in the six metropolitan cities and 11 sub-metropolitan cities during the meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar on Tuesday attended by Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.