It'll be harmful to further divide people over MCC: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has stated that it would be harmful to further divide public opinion on the issue of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact now.

The political report presented to the party’s central committee meeting that started on Wednesday opines that the MCC project should now be implemented in a way that it is not against national interests now that it has already been ratified by the House.

The report, however, mentions that there is no meaning of the 12-point interpretative declaration attached with the MCC Compact at the time of ratification.

It claims that the politics of ruling coalition to finish the opposition and exact revenge, and undemocratic expression of the coalition leaders show that they lack even basic democratic character. “And this hints that they are moving toward social fascism.”

It also alleges that there are conspiracies to corner UML by forming a front against it, and adds that the conspirators will be vanquished through the people in election.