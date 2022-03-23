Matrika Yadav submits written complaint to Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Matrika Yadav has submitted written complaint to Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal saying that the group that came from Rashtriya Janamorcha has been given prominent role.

He has rued that those coming through unification process have been provided more opportunities than those who have struggled inside the party, according to a party source.

“I have complained with the party. I cannot reveal the subject of the complaint. I have filed complaint over contemporary issues. There may be discussion inside the party on that,” Yadav told Setopati.

Yadav boycotted the party’s training program in Janakpur on Tuesday due to the grievances. He stated that he did not participate in the training as he is not needed.

He has reportedly alleged that Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Bishwanath Sah, who joined the party from Janamorcha, have been given a greater role and those who participated in the armed rebellion have been sidelined.

He claimed that former Janamorcha leaders have been promoted even in selection of the central committee and organizational structure in the Madhesh Province.

He has demanded that the leaders should get role on the basis of seniority and hard work put on by the leaders rather than whether they participated in the rebellion or not.