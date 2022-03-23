Electoral alliance with ruling coalition: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the ruling coalition will opt for alliance even in the upcoming local election.

He stated that electoral alliance will be forged objectively exercising patience after appropriate evaluation of the power of parties. “We are opting for electoral alliance with the message that others need us and we also need others,” he said addressing a party program in Nuwakot on Tuesday. “We will continue the ruling coalition even in the election.”

He added that party committees have been formed and they have been made active to contest the election. He urged party leaders and cadres to focus on electoral preparations pointing that the election will be held on time.