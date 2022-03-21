Bhusal, Panta propose left unification in UML meeting

A few CPN-UML leaders have proposed left unification during the party’s politburo meeting.

Leaders Ghanashyam Bhusal and Raghuji Panta proposed unity of left parties during the politburo meeting on Monday, according to a party source. “They spoke about the issue of left unification. They said that left parties should gradually unify and Chairman KP Sharma Oli should take initiative for that,” a leader who participated in the meeting told Setopati.

Bhusal gave four reasons for unification of left parties including the fact that UML is the main stream of left parties, the then CPN did not split on ideological grounds, to guarantee victory of communists in the election and the fact that the overwhelming majority of communist cadres want unification of communist parties.

A few leaders then opined that the party should not get stuck after the two leaders talked about unification with left parties including CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and others. Oli said that the party should not go for the charade of communist unity.

Bhusal had also proposed unification of left parties in an article recently.

UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had allied for the last general election with promise of post-election unification and together secured almost two-third majority.

But the unified party CPN was mired in internal dispute between the two chairmen Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The two parties split following a Supreme Court (SC) verdict, on a case related to the naming of the unified as CPN, that restored the two parties to the state before unification.

The then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML then split and formed Unified Socialist.

(The news report ahs been updated after first publication)